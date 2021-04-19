63% Growth in Values Between 2020 and 2025

A new study from Juniper Research has found digital domestic money transfer transaction values will rise from $2 trillion in 2020 to $3.4 trillion in 2025; driven by growth of mobile money transfers. Mobile transactions will represent an 89% share of total transaction value by 2025, with drivers of volume growth being P2P payment apps in developed markets and mobile money in emerging markets. The research identified that to compete in a congested market, mobile money transfer apps must leverage instant payment capabilities to ensure the best user experience.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: Digital Money Transfer Remittances: The Instant Payment Transformation

Mobile Money and the Potential of Social Payments

The new research, Digital Money Transfer Remittances: Vendor Strategies, Opportunities and Market Forecasts 2021-2025, found services such as Venmo and Zelle have propelled mobile apps to dominance in domestic money transfer. The research identified that conversational platforms, such as WhatsApp, are poised for growth, with the successful launch of its payment feature in India and the recent green light for the roll-out of its payment solution in Brazil. The report recommends money transfer vendors develop the social elements of their apps in order to combat the increased competition from conversational commerce players.

The Instant Payments Threat

The report found that with shifting customer expectations, existing money transfer models face an increasing threat from instant payments, with domestic instant payment transaction values forecast to grow from $524 billion in 2020, to $2 trillion in 2025. Instant payments can significantly reduce transaction speed and cost, compared with digital wallet and app-based solutions, and therefore pose a significant threat to the monetisation models of established P2P payment options which levy fees for fast transfers.

Research author Susannah Hampton explained: 'It is critical for money transfer players to create user-friendly app experiences around their new instant payment capabilities to ensure they fully leverage the benefits, and that they remain relevant in this rapidly advancing market

Whitepaper Download: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/digital-money-transfer-remittances-the-instant

Digital Money Transfer Remittances market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/digital-money-transfer-research-report

Juniper Research offers research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210418005001/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith

Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com