XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 April 2021

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified that on 16 April 2021 James Peters, Chairman of the Company, sold 250,000 XP Power Limited Ordinary Shares at a price of 5014.1049 pence.

Following the transaction, Mr. Peters has a beneficial interest in 1,004,279 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.11% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name James Peters 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chairman (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 5014.1049 pence 250,000 (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (f) Date of the transaction 16 April 2021 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

