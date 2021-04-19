Anzeige
Montag, 19.04.2021
Sensationeller Forschungsdurchbruch? Und wieder 150% am Montag?
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Frankfurt
19.04.21
08:03 Uhr
57,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.04.2021 | 08:04
37 Leser
XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, April 19

19 April 2021

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified that on 16 April 2021 James Peters, Chairman of the Company, sold 250,000 XP Power Limited Ordinary Shares at a price of 5014.1049 pence.

Following the transaction, Mr. Peters has a beneficial interest in 1,004,279 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.11% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameJames Peters
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChairman
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
5014.1049 pence250,000
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A
(f)Date of the transaction16 April 2021
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power
Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515
Johan Olivier, Acting Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571
Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman

© 2021 PR Newswire
