Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 16/2021

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Takeover offer TLN 17.05.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2021 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 21.04.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2021 - Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R Takeover offer RIG 17.05.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2021 Linda Nektar LINDA Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2021 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2021 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2021 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2021 Baltika BLT1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2021 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2021 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2021 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2021 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Annual General RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2021 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.