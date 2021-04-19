DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: SulNOx Plc transfer to Apex segment

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: SulNOx Plc transfer to Apex segment 19-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AQSE announces that SulNOx Group Plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 19th April 2021. Ticker: SNOX ISIN: GB00BJVQQP66 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1185922 19-Apr-2021

April 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)