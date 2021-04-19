Anzeige
Montag, 19.04.2021
19.04.2021 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: SulNOx Plc transfer to Apex segment

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: SulNOx Plc transfer to Apex segment 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: SulNOx Plc transfer to Apex segment 
19-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AQSE announces that SulNOx Group Plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the 
AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 19th April 2021. 
 Ticker: SNOX  ISIN: GB00BJVQQP66 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1185922 19-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185922&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
