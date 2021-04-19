Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sensationeller Forschungsdurchbruch? Und wieder 150% am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
16.04.21
15:32 Uhr
1,455 Euro
-0,130
-8,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4651,57509:11
Dow Jones News
19.04.2021 | 08:37
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Result of Eurobond tender offer

DJ Result of Eurobond tender offer 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Result of Eurobond tender offer 
19-Apr-2021 / 07:05 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Result of Eurobond tender offer 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. 
 
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH or the Group), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces the 
results of the tender offer made by its wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. (the Offeror) for up to 
USD75.0 million of its USD250,000,000 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 ("Notes"). 
 
The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in a tender offer memorandum originally dated 7 April 2021, as 
supplemented by a tender offer memorandum supplement dated 14 April 2021 (collectively, the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). 
 
The Offer expired at 4:00 p.m. on 16 April 2021. Following the unmodified Dutch Auction procedure conducted in 
connection with the Offer, the weighted average purchase price of the Notes validly tendered and accepted by the 
Offeror was determined to be U.S.USD899.4 for each U.S.USD1,000 in principal amount of such Notes. 
 
The total amount of cash used in connection with the Offer is U.S.USD44.7m excluding accrued interest on the Notes 
validly tendered and accepted. 
 
The settlement for Notes accepted for purchase by the Offeror is expected to be 19 April 2021. Following the completion 
of the tender offer, U.S. USD200.3m of Notes will remain outstanding. 
 
The Offeror and its subsidiaries, parent entities and stakeholders will continue to monitor the Offeror's financial and 
liquidity positions and evaluate its options regarding its financing alternatives in relation to the Notes that remain 
outstanding following settlement of the Offer. 
 
 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Investor Relations                   Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary 
Martin Brown                      Alison Chilcott 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 99734 
EQS News ID:  1185957 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185957&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

GLOBAL PORTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.