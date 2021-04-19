Anzeige
Montag, 19.04.2021
Sensationeller Forschungsdurchbruch? Und wieder 150% am Montag?
WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 
19.04.2021
Ericsson's Nomination Committee appointed

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022 has been appointed in accordance with the Instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2012.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

  • Johan Forssell, Investor AB;
  • Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden;
  • Anders Oscarsson, AMF - Försäkring och Fonder;
  • Jonas Synnergren, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and
  • Ronnie Leten, the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.

CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
The Nomination Committee
c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat
SE-164 83 Stockholm
Sweden
E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

