AGL is transforming its operations in a number of ways, from restructuring the company itself, to building energy storage facilities for flexible distribution of renewable energy into the future.From pv magazine Australia Open-cut coal mining by Muswellbrook Coal began on its Upper Hunter site in 1944. Now owned by Idemitsu Australia Resources (IAR), it is next year scheduled to cease operations in its current form. Energy provider AGL and IAR today announced near completion of a preliminary study into the next phase of the pit's life - as a pumped-hydro facility. In July 2019, AGL and Idemitsu ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...