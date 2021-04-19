Prime Liquidity, an institutional-grade aggregated liquidity service, will launch as the first solution within CEX.IO's Prime ecosystem.

CEX.IO, a leading international cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of an institutional-grade Prime Ecosystem. Prime Liquidity a market-leading liquidity aggregation service is the first solution in the company's new suite of products for institutions and corporate clients.

The service offers real-time access to cryptocurrency liquidity and market data from best-in-class providers, guaranteeing high-speed execution at best prices. In addition to rapid onboarding and simple integration via low-latency FIX API endpoints without rate limits, clients are offered a professional and efficient trading environment with access to spot liquidity for Bitcoin and other digital assets, including DeFi.

Prime clients can interact with cryptocurrency liquidity providers through the FIX, WS, and REST standard API channels. With the API connection, traders have access to automated trading and trade management, as well as advanced execution technologies.

CEX.IO is a leading international cryptocurrency exchange with over seven years of market experience that serves over 4 million retail and institutional clients worldwide. It holds a temporary registration status with the FCA, a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) license from Gibraltar's GFSC, a market-making CIF license from Cyprus' CySEC, and a Money Services Businesses (MSB) registration from the United States' FinCEN along with 31 Money Transmitted Licences allowing the company to operate in almost all of the USA. In July 2020 and February 2021, CEX.IO was ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges and the third in terms of security in the CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark Rating.

"Recently, cryptocurrencies started evolving into a full-fledged asset class recognized and respected by many institutional players. As a result, this sector is experiencing a huge influx of enterprise-level investors, so it has become even more crucial to be able to offer an institutional-grade platform. We have decided to launch our Prime suite in order to provide best-in-industry service to enterprise clients," said Konstantin Anissimov, CEX.IO's Executive Director.

About CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, the London-based CEX.IO operates one of the largest international exchanges in the cryptocurrency market. CEX.IO is a multi-functional digital asset exchange with a team of over 250 professionals across the offices in the UK, USA, Gibraltar, Cyprus, and Ukraine. CEX.IO serves the needs of various crypto market participants, from entry-level users to professional traders as well as institutions and businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005034/en/

Contacts:

Sofia Bobrik

pr@cex.io