Montag, 19.04.2021
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Stuttgart
19.04.21
11:38 Uhr
0,391 Euro
+0,015
+3,99 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.04.2021 | 10:29
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Contract signed for WilPhoenix

Awilco Drilling PLC is pleased to confirm that a contract has been signed with Ithaca Oil and Gas Limited for the provision of WilPhoenix for a single exploration well at Fotla in Block 22/1b. The well will commence no earlier than 31st May 2021.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling's two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft.

Aberdeen, 19 April 2021


For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
