Global eye protection specialist Bollé Safety now provides Trivex. A high-performance, high-technology prescription lens providing maximum security and great optical properties to ensure the best safety in a work environment.

The best of CR39 and polycarbonate in addition to unique features.

Bollé Safety's latest lens material combines CR39's lightness and polycarbonate's durability. With a featherweight density (1,11g/cm3), Trivex is the lightest corrective lens material on the market. It also offers very good optical properties, superior to polycarbonate. The Trivex technology corrects some drawbacks traditionally attached to CR39 and polycarbonate. The lens is 20% thinner than CR39 and is shatterproof. Unlike polycarbonate, it is chemical and solvent resistant, making it safe to operate in a variety of work environments. Special new features include a 100% efficient UV filter that absorbs the totality of UVA and UVB for even better eye protection. And to ensure long-lasting aesthetics, the lens doesn't turn yellow over time.

Why go to Bollé Safety to switch to Trivex?

Trivex properties are so high-performing that its technology was initially used for military purposes. With half of the global population over 20 years old suffering from vision problems, companies have a crucial interest in providing their workers with safety prescription eyewear that ensures optimal protection. Poor vision can lead to massive productivity losses and classic safety eyewear is not a one-size-fits-all product. Did you know that 90% of eye injuries could be prevented with proper protection and care? Wearing adapted and fitted eyewear can be a game-changer for professionals. Bollé Safety offers several ranges of products for plano and prescription lenses, so everyone can have perfect vision and safe working conditions. Bollé Safety's latest frames, "KLASSEE" and "KURT", make the most out of the Trivex technology. Thanks to Bollé's unique global expertise, the KLASSEE model combines bio-sourced materials with side protections on the top and on the bottom of the frames. KURT is a great option with adjustable reinforced arms and an athletic frame for even more protection. The translucent front has been smoked to optimize side vision without being blinded. Lightweight and flexible, Bollé Safety glasses ensure a comfortable and secure experience and diminish risks in the work environment.

About Bollé Safety.

Bollé Safety, the global brand for eye protection. Over our 130 years of existence, we have created more than 500 models of safety glasses. With a wide range of innovative, comfortable, and protective safety and prescription eyewear, we are trusted with the protection of over 20 million workers' vision in 100 countries.

