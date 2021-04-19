Newmont's Q121 results are scheduled for release on 29 April. Recent highlights include the acquisition of GT Gold, the redemption of its senior 2021 notes and linking its revolving credit facility to third-party assessments of its scoring on a number of sustainability issues. At the same time, however, the gold price has continued to fall, from US$1,811/oz at the time of our last note to US$1,776/oz at the time of writing, while production continues to be expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year. This note adjusts our earnings forecasts for Q121

