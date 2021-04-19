National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Announces Partnership with Beyond Energy for Managed Pressure Drilling

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific regions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership and started operations with Beyond Energy Services and Technology ("Beyond") to provide and deploy Managed Pressure Drilling ("MPD") services in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa regions.

Jason Lock, President of Beyond stated, "Beyond has progressed a lot in the last few years and has grown from a startup to become one of the major players in North America today. We have achieved this by developing technologies based on the design and field execution knowledge and expertise of the Beyond team as well as the desire to bring a step change to MPD operations globally with automation merged with real first-hand knowledge of field operations. With this partnership with NESR, we hope to leverage their extensive footprint and excellent customer engagement to take our services internationally in the key markets where we have been awarded contracts and where customers have requested us to provide MPD services."

"I am quite pleased to see this partnership with Beyond take concrete shape with the progress we have made with our customers in this sphere not only in the MENA region but in Asia and Africa as well. As we continuously expand and focus on our Drilling Services portfolio, it is very important we bring to the forefront innovative technology companies like Beyond who have successfully merged deep field expertise with technological advancements to gain significant market share in North America," said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR. "Also, our customers in the region and outside are actively seeking solutions to their drilling technology and operational challenges which are not being adequately addressed by the existing offerings to which they have access, MPD being one of them, and hence we believe this partnership is very timely especially with the recent contract awards in Malaysia and Ivory Coast which are being mobilized."

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

About Beyond Energy Services and Technology

Founded in 2015, Beyond Energy Services & Technology is a private oilfield service company based in Alberta, Canada and led by some of the most well-known and experienced MPD and Drilling Fluids professionals globally. Beyond offers MPD services and state-of-the-art packages with the smallest footprint in the industry, fully automated set-point controls, patented nitrogen backpressure system, patented walking system, a suite of patented RCD systems and several other patented technologies. Beyond provides MPD and Drilling Fluids support for those applications requiring detailed analysis and operational planning. Experienced in HPHT wells, depleted zones, and underbalanced drilling, Beyond's team has experience designing and supervising operations around the globe for some of the most challenging wells drilled over the last +20 years.

