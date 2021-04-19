Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
19.04.21
11:56 Uhr
5,750 Euro
+0,445
+8,39 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8005,82012:13
5,7955,80012:13
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2021 | 11:08
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Statement on the Discussion About the Intended Introduction of the Super League

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on the discussion about the intended introduction of a European Super League as follows.

The members of the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA) held a virtual conference yesterday evening and confirmed that the ECA Executive Board decision of Friday, April 16, 2021, is still valid. This decision contains that the ECA clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. In the light of the Forgoing it was the clear opinion of the members of the ECA Executive Board that the plans to establish a Super League were rejected.

Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO) emphasizes that "both German clubs that are represented on the ECA Executive Board, FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, represented 100 percent congruent views in all discussions".

Dortmund, April 19th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641043/Statement-on-the-Discussion-About-the-Intended-Introduction-of-the-Super-League

BORUSSIA DORTMUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.