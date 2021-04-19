Regulatory News:
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Marché (MIC Code)
Number of Transactions
|CEGEREAL
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
16/04/2021
FR0010309096
1 500
40,00
CEUO
1
|* Arrondi deux chiffres après la virgule
TOTAL
1 500
40,00
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of Investment Services Provider
Identification code of Investment Services Provider
Day/time of transaction (CET)
Identification code of financial instrument
Price per transaction
Currency
Acquired volume
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of transaction
Purpose of buy back
|CEGEREAL
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
16/04/2021 09:21:10
FR0010309096
40,00
EUR
1 500
CEUO
00262287311EXPA1
reduction in the share capital
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005422/en/
Contacts:
Cegereal