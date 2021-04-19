Anzeige
Montag, 19.04.2021

WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
München
19.04.21
08:02 Uhr
1,168 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
19.04.2021 | 13:01
Hibernia REIT plc: Listing application

DJ Listing application 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Listing application 
19-Apr-2021 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Listing application 
 
 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or the "Company") announces that application has been made to Euronext Dublin, the 
Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading of 154,349 new ordinary shares of 
EUR0.10 each, which is expected to become effective on Thursday, 22 April 2021. 
 
The shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in Hibernia, are being issued pursuant to the 
settlement of performance related remuneration awards in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019 due under the terms of 
the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015. 
 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary 
 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 99914 
EQS News ID:  1186223 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
