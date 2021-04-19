Hibernia REIT plc: Listing application

DJ Listing application

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Listing application 19-Apr-2021 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing application Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or the "Company") announces that application has been made to Euronext Dublin, the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading of 154,349 new ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each, which is expected to become effective on Thursday, 22 April 2021. The shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in Hibernia, are being issued pursuant to the settlement of performance related remuneration awards in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: ALS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 99914 EQS News ID: 1186223 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186223&application_name=news

