Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker to Increase Bralorne Drill Program to 100,000m

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company plans to increase its current resource drill program from 50,000m to 100,000m at its flagship Bralorne Gold Project located in south-central British Columbia. A fifth drill rig has already been added as part of a staged increase to eight drill rigs. The increase adds to the 43,500 metres of drilling already completed at the project since initiation of drilling by Talisker in February 2020.

Key Points:

100% of the increased meterage will be completed in 2021 calendar year

Increased meterage will convert recently discovered near to surface bulk-tonnage mineralisation discovered along strike from the Charlotte Zone to inferred category

Additional meterage will also be added to complete conversion of high-grade vein targets located from potential to inferred category located surface to 750m depth, focused on the Bralorne West block

On completion, total meterage drilled at Bralorne by Talisker since Feburary 2020 will be in excess of 120,000 metres

Talisker is fully funded to complete the program

"Our consistent drill results, coupled with the recent strategic investment by New Gold allows Talisker to confidently double our resource drill-out program at our core Bralorne asset," commented Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker who added, "The completion of this expanded program by the end of 2021 will allow the Company to rapidly create value with focused resource definition and move one step closer to fulfilling our vision of become a tier one explorer."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, effective time of the rights provided to New Gold under the Investor Rights Agreement, the completion of New Gold's strategic investment; the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

