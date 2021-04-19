StageZero Life Sciences to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday April 22, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS), a company dedicated to early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday April 22 at 8:30 AM EST. James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 8:30AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40838

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with StageZero, and to watch StageZero's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

About SNN.Network

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Rebecca Greco

Phone: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838

Email: rgreco@stagezerols.com

