Cognovi Labs Releases to the Public Its Vaccine Confidence Tracker, A Psychological Artificial Intelligence Platform to Determine Vaccine Confidence in the USA

COLUMBUS, OH and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Cognovi Labs, a market leader in understanding how people make decisions and how to shape the outcome, today released to the public its award-winning Emotion Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to measure in real time the public's confidence and decision making around the COVID-19 vaccine in the USA. The Vaccine Confidence Tracker is available free of charge at cognovilabs.com.

"Human decisions have always driven the world and 90% of these decisions are shaped by emotions," explains Dr. Pisano, Cognovi Labs' Chief Psychology Officer. "But never before have we been able to scientifically measure how these decisions are made at scale and in real time. COGNOVI EMOTION AITM provides this unique and deep understanding of the emotional, mostly subconscious, drivers that underlie human decisions."

"All of us, from corporate leaders to individuals, often make decisions without fully understanding the unintended consequences," explains Jeff Hoffman, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network and Advisor to Cognovi Labs. "But it is precisely the effect of these consequences which have outsized ramifications on business success. Now, for the first time, we have a science-based and data-driven tool provided by Cognovi Labs, which provides the irreplaceable insights to quantify the impact on people's decisions and next actions."

COGNOVI EMOTION AITM fuses machine learning with behavioral psychology to extract people's topic-specific emotions from free-flowing conversations natively in 18 languages. A proprietary behavioral psychology algorithm then analyzes this data to help understand people's intent to act.

"Given the increased media attention around the COVID vaccine, we wanted to provide the general public and policy makers with a level of insight not seen before as to how people's emotions around this topic are evolving and impacting public health," states Beni Gradwohl, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Cognovi Labs. "We feel it our social responsibility to leverage this unique tool to support our nation in its efforts towards vaccination and restoration of our economic, physical and mental wellbeing."

About Cognovi Labs

Cognovi Labs is a leading innovator in Psychological AI-powered insights and consulting services that measures the emotional undertone in widespread conversations. Through a proprietary fusion of machine learning and behavioral psychology, COGNOVI EMOTION AITM quantifies how people make decisions and then helps execute a full-cycle digital marketing and communication process to trigger the optimal emotions that lead to a better outcome. This next-generation actionable insights and execution platform drives business growth like never before.

Clients range from investment management firms and BioPharmaceutical companies to global corporations across all consumer-facing businesses.

Media Contact: Colin Butler, Cognovi Labs, +1-760-390-8964, colin@cognovilabs.com.

SOURCE: Cognovi Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640983/Cognovi-Labs-Releases-to-the-Public-Its-Vaccine-Confidence-Tracker-A-Psychological-Artificial-Intelligence-Platform-to-Determine-Vaccine-Confidence-in-the-USA