UK Fintech 1PS grows revenue 225% in 2020, Secures 4.44-Million-Pound Investment and Appoints Chairman.

· 1PS announces 225% year on year revenue growth and the quarter-on-quarter growth of over 35%

· Successful raising of £4.44 million investment.

·Ben White, MessageLabs founder and one of the UKs most successful tech entrepreneurs appointed Chairman on the 1PS board.

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1PS, a recruitment funding and infrastructure provider with offices based in London and Kent has secured a significant 4.44-million-pound investment from investors and the British Business Bank.

Along with the investment, 1PS has appointed a new Ben White, one of the UK most successful tech entrepreneur and MessageLabs founder as Chairman and Non-Executive Director, to will bring greater experience and expertise to the 1PS board.

1PS will use the investment to expand its fintech platform and service offering. Being able to supply their agencies with seamless integration with other industry platforms, not to mention enhancing analytic reporting.

Tim Bailey, CEO of 1PS says: "This is a pivotal moment for 1PS, in a short period of time we have established a solid base of customers and have gained a reputation for providing a high-quality service. With the expertise and backing from our new investor and Chairman we can continue to grow at a rapid pace to become a leading provider of the technology and services and funding required by the recruitment industry. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work more closely with Ben, one of the UKs most successful tech entrepreneurs.

"We are now ready to invest the money and time into developing the tech solutions required to provide the industry with the infrastructure and solutions they require. And look forward to collaborating closely with our clients and other service providers to make this a reality."

Ben White, now Chairman for 1PS - is one of the UKs most successful technology entrepreneurs and has previously founded a number of successful businesses including MessageLabs. He is also the current investor/ Chairman/ Director of Loop Email, Upp Technologies Ltd, and now 1PS.

White says: "I'm excited to have invested in such a promising business and such a talented team. In a short period of time 1PS has established itself as a serious challenger in the recruitment funding and technology sector. I believe the market is ready for disruption and with the backing and team we have, 1PS is ideally placed to do this. I'm looking forward to working closely with the management team to help them deliver on their vision."

About 1PS:

1PS provides funding and tech enabled back-office services to recruitment agencies.

Founded in 2017, 1PS has been created specifically for professional recruitment agencies specialising in temporary recruitment. The 1PS platform also creates the most straightforward and easy experience so their clients can focus on what they do best, growing their business.

Quick Links:

https://my1ps.com/

https://my1ps.com/how-1ps-recruitment-finance-works/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1ps

https://twitter.com/my1PS

https://www.linkedin.com/in/benwhite1968/

About British Business Bank:

British Business Bank are a government-owned business development bank dedicated to making finance markets work better for small business. https://www.british-business-bank.co.uk/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490500/1PS_White_Bailey.jpg