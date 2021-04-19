Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, has enhanced its Complex Claims Solutions capabilities with the addition of Andrew Whitfield as International Executive General Adjuster.

Whitfield has more than 30 years of experience in construction, energy, power, nuclear and property insurance sectors throughout the United States as well as Canada, Europe, Latin America and South Asia. Before joining GRS, he was a Senior Executive General Adjuster at a global claims firm and prior to that held senior executive roles at international claims organizations.

"We are proud to welcome Andrew to our growing team at GRS," said William Kramer, CEO of GRS Complex Claims Solutions USA. "His outstanding career experience in handling significant losses from systemwide power and distribution failures in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut during Superstorm Sandy, to offshore turbine failures, to hurricane and earthquake damage enhances our capabilities in complex losses."

Arthur "Kip" Radigan, Group CEO of GRS, added: "Andrew is a great addition to the GRS team of experienced professional adjusters with specialized expertise. He will enable us to deliver even more responsive service and solutions to GRS clients around the world."

Whitfield added: "I am delighted to join GRS as it continues its rapid global growth to meet the needs of insurers and corporate clients. The expertise and professionalism of the GRS team are second to none, and I look forward to helping GRS and its clients with large and complex losses."

Whitfield has an engineering honors degree from the University of Leeds. He is a Chartered Engineer, a Member of the Institution of Structural Engineers, a certified European Engineer and is a licensed loss adjuster in 26 states.

He is based in New York and can be reached at Andrew@wkramerassociates.com.

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

