Felipe Campos appointed Chief Technical Officer

Steven Graham appointed Head of Americas

Avolon is pleased to announce the appointments of Felipe Campos as Chief Technical Officer and Steven Graham to the role of Head of Americas.

Felipe Campos will bring a wide range of aviation experience to his new position which will be based in Dublin. An engineer by training, Felipe has been Avolon's head of Latin America, responsible for all of Avolon's activity in that region since 2016. As a customer focused executive, he will bring deep commercial perspective and strategic insight to his new role.

Before joining Avolon Felipe spent time with GE Aviation and also with the airline groups LATAM and TAM, where he started his career in aviation in 2005. Felipe holds a MSc in Naval Engineering and Project Management from Escola Politécnica at the University of São Paulo. He also holds an MBA from IBMEC.

Steven Graham has been appointed Head of the Americas for Avolon. He has been Head of North America since 2017 and in his new role that will expand to incorporate North and Latin America. Based in New York, he will lead all of Avolon's activity in these regions.

Steven was one of co-founders of Avolon in 2010. He has a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

ENDS

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 March 2021 of 842 aircraft.

Website: www.avolon.aero

Twitter: @avolon_aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005475/en/

Contacts:

Ross O'Connor

Head of Capital Markets

roconnor@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5818



Emmet Moloney

Head of Communication

emoloney@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 556 4429



Jonathan Neilan

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

M: +353 86 231 4135