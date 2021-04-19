The $10 million portfolio was developed by Sol Customer Solutions and will deliver energy to seven stores across the state.From pv magazine USA Sol Systems said it completed solar energy systems totaling 6.5 MW at seven Walmart stores in California. The portfolio includes a mixture of solar energy systems installed on rooftops and parking lot carports. The total development cost was around $10 million, and Bank of America served as a tax equity partner. The retail outlets will take all of the energy. Interconnection approvals involved four separate utilities. The fixed-axis solar arrays will power ...

