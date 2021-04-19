The Cryosolar solution consists of a 20-foot or 40-foot container equipped with a plug-and-play PV system installed on the roof. It has 180 mm thick insulation and 10 to 35 cubic metres of storage with shelves.From pv magazine France French renewable energy developer Valorem has unveiled a completely autonomous cold room that is powered 100% by photovoltaic energy. The Cryosolar solution consists of a 20-foot or 40-foot container equipped with a plug-and-play PV system installed on the roof. It has 180 mm thick insulation and 10 to 35 cubic metres of storage with shelves. The mobile cold room ...

