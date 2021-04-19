ADGS Advisory, Inc.: ADGS Advisory Announces B2B Partnership with 91laoshi.com

ADGS will Provide White Label Online Tutoring Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, today announced that it has signed a strategic B2B partnership with 91laoshi.com for white label online tutoring services through its main subsidiary, Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG").

The strategic partnership with 91laoshi.com leverages QOEG's strengths in recruiting, training and collaborating with its native English-speaking teacher resources across North America and provides traditional institutions one stop service in setting up foreign online English teaching programs.

91laoshi.com is a teaching resource platform in China. The platform has partnered with hundreds of schools and institutions across China, many of which are leading organizations in China's domestic market. 91laoshi.com provides integrated solutions to their customers and helps them to set up new programs by organizing teachers and offering a teaching management system.

Xuye Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of ADGS, commented, "This is a milestone agreement for us as it is the first strategic partnership for QOEG's B2B model. The B2B total solution leverages QOEG's advantages in content development and teacher management and provides a cost-effective online tutoring service to other companies or schools. With the growing acceptance of online teaching programs during the pandemic, we expect to sign additional agreements for this white label product in the months ahead."

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc. is the parent company of Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada, and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: qualityonline.education

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of ADGS Advisory, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in ADGS Advisory, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

CONTACTS:

ADGS Advisory, Inc.

Xuye Edward Wu, CEO

ADGSContact@gmail.com

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Kirin Smith, President

646.823.8656

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: ADGS Advisory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640642/ADGS-Advisory-Announces-B2B-Partnership-with-91laoshicom