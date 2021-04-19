Anzeige
WKN: A2P9RN ISIN: CA92919V1085 Ticker-Symbol: UCD2 
Voyager Digital Ltd.: Voyager Digital to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE:VYGR)(OTCQB:VYGVF)(FRA:UCD2), a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to invest in and trade crypto assets, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22 at 11 AM EST. Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 11 AM Eastern Time (8 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40633

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Voyager, and to watch Voyager's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Voyager

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Mike Legg
Email: mlegg@investvoyager.com

SOURCE: Voyager Digital via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638611/Voyager-Digital-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VIRTUAL-on-Thursday-April-22-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
