DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



19.04.2021 / 14:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Vantage Towers AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: Vantage Towers AG



Legal entity identifier:



213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 Securities: Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2 Offer size: 83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 24.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 12,500,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)

Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:



Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-04-08 15:17:20.770076 B 94 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:17:20.785013 B 382 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:11.736400 B 7.239 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:12.081933 B 285 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:13.997499 B 288 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:16.189528 B 396 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:16.213078 B 390 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:18.067109 B 303 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:21.472222 B 654 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:21.823506 B 211 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:38.916748 B 56 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:38.917083 B 200 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:46.919003 B 42 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:46.919322 B 200 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:47.739755 B 72 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:47.740057 B 200 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:18:47.764385 B 327 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:17.151359 B 4.661 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:17.164326 B 326 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:17.165662 B 704 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:17.896991 B 189 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:21.342080 B 509 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:30.091841 B 340 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:30.092166 B 200 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.066149 B 335 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.066453 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.094435 B 728 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.094696 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.104586 B 4.140 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.104845 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.115933 B 329 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.117252 B 218 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.117497 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.130325 B 953 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:19:58.806953 B 662 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:00.983677 B 340 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:00.983985 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:01.008289 B 374 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:01.487654 B 415 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:01.665602 B 137 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:02.383769 B 608 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:18.925454 B 41 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:21.750294 B 406 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:21.750744 B 1.122 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:21.775170 B 374 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:20:25.920204 B 49 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:21:38.066323 B 279 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:21:41.279561 B 664 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:21:58.914970 B 40 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:22:05.919274 B 46 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:22:11.165802 B 619 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:22:11.194527 B 368 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:22:21.749208 B 674 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:23:38.914452 B 40 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:23:45.942807 B 43 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:25:29.138917 B 5 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:25:44.885953 B 445 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:25:44.908096 B 338 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:25:44.909138 B 345 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:26:21.750775 B 345 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:27:21.810401 B 334 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:28:21.750205 B 328 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:29:21.750724 B 324 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-08 15:36:24.352016 B 51.530 24,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 88.766 24,0000 EUR



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Vantage Towers AG in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



END.

