Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - 1246768 B.C. Ltd. ("768") and Millennial Silver Corp. ("Millennial Silver") are pleased to provide an update in connection with the reverse takeover transaction ("RTO") involving Millennial Silver, a subsidiary of 786 and 786 to form the resulting issuer which shall be "Millennial Precious Metals Corp." (the "Resulting Issuer").

On April 8, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") conditionally accepted the Resulting Issuer's proposed listing application upon completion of the RTO and the listing of the Resulting Issuer as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer.

Final approval of the TSX-V is subject to Millennial Silver and 768 meeting certain conditions required by the TSX-V, including the completion of the RTO. Upon receipt of the final approval of the TSX-V, the Resulting Issuer's shares will commence trading on the TSX-V under the symbol "MPM".

For additional information relating to the RTO and the Resulting Issuer, refer to the companies' press releases dated December 11, 2020, January 11, 2021, January 21, 2021 and February 11, 2021.

1246768 B.C. Ltd.

James Ward, Director

Phone: (416) 416 897-2359

Email: james@wardfinancial.ca

Millennial Silver Corp.

Jason Kosec, President & CEO

Phone: (250) 552-7424

Email: jason.kosec@millennialpm.com

