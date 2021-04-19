Naked Brand Group Limited: Naked Brand Group Appoints Mark Ziirsen as Chief Financial Officer

Finance Leader Brings 30 Years of Financial and Operational Experience to Lead Naked's New Growth Strategy to a Pure-Play E-Ecommerce Leader in Intimate Apparel

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company"), a global leader in intimate apparel, today announced the appointment of Mark Ziirsen to the position of Chief Financial Officer, replacing Cheryl Durose.

Mark has extensive experience with public company finance as a corporate officer and audit committee member. His executive career spans senior finance leadership roles with major ASX listed companies such as Cochlear, Aristocrat, Coca-Cola Amatil and Goodman Fielder. Currently, he serves as a non-executive director and chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Opyl Limited, an ASX listed AI technology business focused on life sciences. Previously, he was non-executive director and chair of Respiri Limited, an eHealth SaaS company, and non-executive director and chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Orcoda Limited, a SaaS based technology company. Mark commenced his career with EY, working in business advisory, tax and management consulting. His most recent executive roles include Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for Wiseway Group Limited (who he successfully led through an IPO and listing on ASX) and Chief Financial Officer of [ASX] listed global medtech company Anteris Technologies Limited. Prior to this, Mark was Director of Finance and IT for Asia Pacific at Cochlear. He has a strong track record of delivering growth and improvement across multiple industry sectors including medtech/health, technology and consumer, and geographies across the Americas, Europe and Oceania. Mark has also worked extensively in Asia for more than 25 years.

Justin Davis-Rice, Naked's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "On behalf of our board and management team, I would like to thank Cheryl for her service and contributions. We welcome Mark to the position and are privileged to have someone of his caliber and financial skill set serve as our Chief Financial Officer. His strong finance and operations credentials are complemented by extensive strategy, M&A, corporate finance, investor relations, risk management and governance expertise. Much of Mark's work has involved guiding high growth companies, which will be instrumental for the rapid acceleration of our e-commerce business and digital transformation. His M&A expertise will add significant value as we continue to pursue accretive acquisitions of high growth and cash flow positive businesses and invest in next generation technology," concluded Davis-Rice.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) is a leading intimate apparel and swimwear company with a diverse portfolio of brands. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of 8 company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. Brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Davenport, Fayreform, Hickory, Lovable, Pleasure State and Fredericks of Hollywood. For more information, please visit www.nakedbrands.com.

