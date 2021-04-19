ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Subsidiary Rebel Blockchain - Developers of Nifter Music NFT Marketplace Execute Agreement with MY.AM.I Music to Introduce Recording Artists

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that recently acquired Rebel Blockchain Inc. ("Rebel"), developer of Nifter, a music NFT marketplace that allows recording artists to create and sell limited edition authenticated NFTs have executed an agreement with MY.AM.I. Music LLC. to identify, introduce and otherwise assist in the process of completing transactions with potential recording artists to list their NFT's for sale. MY.AM.I. Music intends to utilize over a decade's worth of existing industry and talent relationships to help facilitate introductions and expedite transactions between Rebel and potential recording artists.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a type of digital token made possible through blockchain technology. NFTs can be created from any digital file, including music and audio files. Nifter is a marketplace allowing for the creation, buying and selling of these music NFTs. You can learn more about Nifter on their official website at https://Nifter.io.

On March 23rd , 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported, "From June 2020 through Friday March 19th , 2021, some 29,800 NFTs involving musicians have generated $42.5 million in primary sales, with an average per-unit transaction value of $1,427 according to a database compiled by music-technology researcher Cherie Hu." The article goes on to say, "After a year with no live performances, musicians are hoping to connect with their fans on the blockchain and make up for lost revenue by selling them nonfungible tokens. Electronic-music artist Justin Blau, known as 3LAU, has fetched $17 million in the past month from NFTs, helped in part by a tokenized release of his three-year-old album "Ultraviolet," which grossed $11.6 million and briefly held the record for the highest price paid for a single NFT, $3.6 million (A record since broken by the artist Beeple)." For further information, please see https://www.wsj.com/articles/nfts-are-music-industrys-latest-big-hit-11616491801.

Matthew Krane, Owner of MY.AM.I Music stated "We're in the midst of entering the digital age, and Nifter's is another colossal contributor to the Music and Art worlds. We are excited to continue to help push the culture forward by providing a unique outlet for Artists to connect with fans & consumers, and for Artists to be able to further monetize their Art form. We believe Nifter will help modernize the way music is both consumed and distributed to the public, and make way for fans and music enthusiasts to own a rare piece of their favorite artist's art."

Isaac Nakash, Rebel CMO added "As we continue to develop the Nifter platform, we intend to secure a few well-known artists in their respective genres to launch with some serious music content."

ABOUT MY.AM.I. MUSIC , LLC.

MY.AM.I. is a full-service Music & Entertainment company that works directly with recording artists, managers, labels, and agents to provide Artists with business and performance opportunities. MY.AM.I. Music also has an online marketing division that has helped artists with media solutions & promotional support and has produced music festivals and events which featured Grammy Award-winning Artists such as Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and DJ Khaled. MYAMI has booked talent for South Florida's premier nightclub venues like LIV, STORY, DAER /Hard Rock Hollywood, and Mr. Jones to name a few. MY.AM.I. has its ear to the street and finger on the pulse of the industry while continuing to create opportunities for the next generations of talent. For more information, you can visit them online at https://myamimusic.com/ and follow them at https://twitter.com/MYAMImusic on all social media platforms.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik and HeyPal respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frank Magliochetti

CEO

info@clickstream.technology

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641017/ClickStream-Subsidiary-Rebel-Blockchain--Developers-of-NifterTM-Music-NFT-Marketplace-Execute-Agreement-with-MYAMI-Music-to-Introduce-Recording-Artists