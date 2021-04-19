PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has acquired Cetelon Lackfabrik GmbH, a manufacturer of coatings for automotive and light truck wheel applications. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cetelon develops and manufactures a wide range of coating systems for the wheel industry, including certain proprietary technologies. It operates production and sales offices in Ditzingen, Germany, from which it serves many leading wheel suppliers worldwide. Founded in 1948 in Stuttgart, Germany, Cetelon became part of the Berlac Group in 2011. The company employs approximately 95 people globally.

"The strategic acquisition of Cetelon will allow PPG to further build upon its existing coatings product portfolio, liquid and powder coating technologies and color matching capabilities," said Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president. "Cetelon's long-standing and established customer relationships will be complementary to PPG's existing customer base and global presence, and will allow us to continue to deliver industry-leading solutions and drive growth within the transportation industry."

"The sale of Cetelon to PPG is a great result for both companies," said Daniel Kesselring, chairman, Berlac Group. "While PPG gains Cetelon's long-standing expertise in the wheel industry, Cetelon will benefit from a highly complementary product offering and from PPG's global reach."

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005467/en/

Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Mark Silvey

Corporate Communications

+1-412-434-3046

silvey@ppg.com

Investor Contact:

John Bruno

Investor Relations

+1-412-434-3466

jbruno@ppg.com

investor.ppg.com