BlockMint acquired multiple NFTs by world renowned digital artist Pak at Sotheby's auction.

More than US$17 million of Pak-created NFTs were sold at Sotheby's auction.

The Pak NFTs will be added to BlockMint's NFT portfolio in support of its Minter browser.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BKMT) ("BlockMint" or the "Company") (www.blockmint.ai) is pleased to announce that it acquired multiple non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by renowned digital artist Pak at last week's highly publicized Sotheby's auction. A series of digital artworks created by an enigmatic artist, who goes by the pseudonym Pak, sold for more than US$17 million at the auction. Top prices were paid for Pak's digital artworks that showcased a level of market savvy and gamelike complexity that would be impossible with a canvas or sculpture in real life.

The Cube by Pak



To view this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7650/80777_b752be8b34be08f4_001full_100.jpg

BlockMint aims to acquire NFTs from multiple genres (including art, sports, music, etc) to create a diverse portfolio of NFTs in support of the upcoming release of a new feature to its distributed crypto-miner browser "Minter" which will allow users to exchange their earned cryptocurrency for a fractional ownership in a NFT from the BlockMint portfolio. The current version of Minter is available to download at getminter.com.

BlockMint's CEO, Nelson Ijih commented: "The acquisition of NFTs by the renowned digital artist Pak is a real accomplishment for BlockMint as it builds its NFT portfolio in support of the release of its upgraded Minter browser next month. We will continue to expand our collection of NFTs in support of the new browser in the coming months thru in-house creations and purchases of third-party created NFTs."

A NFT is a unit of data on a blockchain where each NFTcan represent a unique digital item and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, video and other forms of creative work. While the digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, the NFTs representing them are tracked on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership.

Once released, the upgraded Minter browser will allow users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either: (i) carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint; or (ii) fractional ownership in a NFT. The updated version of Minter is expected to be available for download in May 2021 for use on desktops and laptops with a Windows operating system. Support for additional operating systems (MacOS, Linux) will be added later this year.

About BlockMint Technologies Inc.

BlockMint, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blockmint (USA) Technologies Inc., develops distributed systems and networks that enable a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications such as cryptocurrency mining. The Company is currently working on an updated version of its distributed crypto-miner browser, Minter, which will have a user-friendly, built-in dashboard where a user can control the amount (if any) of computing power on his/her computer that will be used for mining to earn carbon credits or fractional ownership in a NFT.

