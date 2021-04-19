- Expansion cements transition to a corporate ground transportation marketplace one-third of trips taken on Gett by corporate clients are now serviced by partner fleets

Early indicators of Covid-19 corporate transportation resurgence with Gett B2B Q1 2021 passenger volumes returning to c.80% of Q1 2020 levels

New supply partnership with Curb Mobility, with presence in 65 US cities

Gett, the leading innovator in corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM), continues to expand its marketplace of global partner fleets onto one technology platform to provide broad geographic coverage and service levels for enterprise clients.

Gett launched one of the first-ever on-demand corporate travel services in 2010, attracting Google and Disney among its first clients. With over 10 years of expertise designing seamless ground transportation experiences, Gett reduces corporate spend on ground transportation for its clients by up to 45% by offering price comparison, enforcement of travel policy compliance and optimization of back-office processes. Gett's platform also provides other benefits, including a seamless rider experience for employers prioritizing the safety and security of their people returning to business travel following Covid-19 lockdown.

The expansion of Gett's global platform coincides with a new supply partnership, as US taxi and e-fleet operator Curb Mobility partners with Gett and joins a portfolio of operating fleets including Lyft and Ola to access incremental high quality demand. This partnership will enable Gett to extend its presence to 65 cities in the US, expanding Gett's marketplace to include yellow cabs as well as Gett's existing range of vehicles and partner fleets. Bringing corporate customers a range of licensed vehicles, this new partnership supports increased demand for ground transportation as business professionals seek enhanced safety in light of the Covid-19 pandemic with the resumption of business travel.

Partner fleets already accounted for approximately one-third of B2B rides taken on Gett in Q1 2021. With the addition of Curb, and momentum in Gett's transition from ride-hailing to an enterprise marketplace software platform, it is expected that partner fleets will represent the majority of Gett's B2B rides globally by the end of 2021.

Gett's largest markets are becoming lead indicators for the ground transportation and global corporate travel industries, with the progress of Covid-19 vaccination programmes in Israel and the UK. In Q1 2021, global transactions on Gett's platform by corporate users returned to approximately 80% of the volumes seen for the corresponding period in 2020 ahead of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. In this time period, individual markets also experienced corporate passenger volumes in excess of 2020 peaks.

Dave Waiser, CEO and co-founder of Gett commented: "Today's partnership cements Gett's position as a technology platform focused on corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM), where spend is worth $79.6B globally. In recent years, we have become the GTM category leader, serving over a quarter of Fortune 500 companies.

"Our cloud-based software aggregates existing transportation providers into a single platform, helping businesses effectively manage all of their ground transportation spend. Additionally, it can expand companies' coverage and reach by connecting them to a global transportation grid.

"We believe that bringing corporate fleets and ride-hailing companies together on one platform, optimising the entire employee experience, from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics, saves corporations both time and money."

Amos Tamam, CEO at Curb commented: "As cities across the U.S. prepare for the return of international travel, our partnership with Gett will create new income opportunities for local drivers and ensure Gett's business users have access to the same safe, reliable transportation options trusted by locals. By integrating with platforms like Gett, we're aiming to make taxis more ubiquitous online by opening up new digital avenues for today's consumers and businesses to find and book taxis."

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005037/en/

Contacts:

FTI Consulting

Rob Mindell

Ollie Pratt

gett@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0)20 3727 1000