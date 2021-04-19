First major deployment of the OSDU Data Platform will streamline strategy planning for Equinor

Schlumberger and Equinor announced today a strategic project, in collaboration with Microsoft, to deploy the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment, with seamless integration to the OSDU Data Platform-the industry's new data standard. This project aims to accelerate Equinor's ability to integrate data at scale and improve decision making.

"We are pleased to be working with Equinor and Microsoft to facilitate enhanced resource discovery through this first deployment of the newly-released OSDU Data Platform fully integrated with DELFI," said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital Integration, Schlumberger. "This provides a single, unified landscape with seamless access to data that enables the industry to rapidly run AI and data-driven workflows, creating a game-changing increase in efficiency."

The OSDU-enabled solution will be embedded as a key part of Equinor's Microsoft Azure enterprise-wide data platform, OMNIA. This will establish consistent data standards across the subsurface to enhance overall decision making.

The strategic project will leverage the DELFI Petrotechnical Suite, the ExplorePlan* accelerated exploration planning solution (co-developed between Schlumberger and Equinor), and data science solutions from Schlumberger. These solutions improve collaboration and insights, enabling geoscientists to make informed decisions through enhanced subsurface understanding and prospect de-risking.

"We're excited to champion OSDU as the industry standard platform that integrates our data into the DELFI environment," said Lisa Rebora, senior vice president of Exploration Excellence, Equinor. "Our collaboration with Schlumberger in the co-creation of ExplorePlan will enable our geoscientists to draw more insights and generate more ideas and opportunities through access to a wealth of data at their fingertips. In this next important phase during 2021, we will deploy ExplorePlan to our geoscientists, connecting seamlessly to our OSDU-enabled OMNIA data platform."

