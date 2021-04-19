NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Arion banki (symbol: ARION) on March 16 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 20 April 2021. ISIN IS0000028157 Company name Arion banki hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 1,730,000,000 Reduction in share capital ISK 70,000,000 Total share capital following the reduction ISK 1,660,000,000 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ARION Orderbook ID 156438