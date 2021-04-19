Anzeige
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
19.04.21
09:16 Uhr
0,818 Euro
-0,006
-0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2021 | 15:05
43 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Arion banki (symbol: ARION) on
March 16 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 20 April 2021. 

ISIN                     IS0000028157   
Company name                 Arion banki hf. 
Total share capital before the reduction   ISK 1,730,000,000
Reduction in share capital          ISK 70,000,000  
Total share capital following the reduction ISK 1,660,000,000
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1      
Symbol                    ARION      
Orderbook ID                 156438
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
