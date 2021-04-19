Anzeige
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Announces $100 Million Zoom Apps Fund

New Venture Fund to Stimulate Innovation in the Zoom Apps Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021., announced at Zoomtopia 2020, are leading applications that will bring productivity and engaging experiences directly into the Zoom platform.

Dozens of Zoom Apps are currently in development and are an important component in building the future of video communications. The Zoom Apps Fund will invest in developer partners with viable products and early market traction that will provide valuable and engaging experiences to our customers.

"I founded Zoom in 2011, nearly ten years ago. Without the support of early investors, Zoom would not be what it is today," said Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom. "What I've learned over the past year is that we need to keep meetings productive and fun. My hope is that the Zoom Apps Fund will help our customers meet happier and collaborate even more seamlessly, and at the same time help entrepreneurs build new businesses as our platform evolves."

To learn more about the Zoom Apps Fund visit zoom.com/fundand read our recent blog post.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly tradedand follow @zoom.

Zoom Press Contact
Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead
press@zoom.us


