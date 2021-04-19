International Bancard | BottlePos: International Bancard & BottlePos Announce Partnership

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / International Bancard, an industry-leading technology and payment provider, is partnering with Atlanta-based, BottlePos. Both companies will benefit from the distribution of BottlePos point of sale software to liquor stores throughout the United States.

Through this partnership, International Bancard will provide its proprietary integrated payment technology and industry-leading plug-and-play deployment for BottlePos users. BottlePos will bring their cutting-edge technology to a wider audience by utilizing International Bancard's multi-channel sales and distribution engine.

BottlePos was created and designed by liquor store owners to tackle the day-to-day challenges of running their stores. The primary focus of BottlePos is automation. In addition to robust POS system functionality, the software is designed with features that specifically help tackle liquor store challenges including in-store inventory, automated product invoicing, and product promotions. BottlePos is compatible with Pointy, by Google, which allows liquor stores and products to appear in search results.

"International Bancard is excited to partner with BottlePos. They've developed a truly unique solution designed by liquor store owners for liquor store owners. Their commitment to functionality and technology makes the BottlePos system unlike anything else in the marketplace," said John Badovinac, Vice President of Integrated Payments at International Bancard. "BottlePos offers their clients a state-of-the-art tool complete with machine learning and payments integration. By simplifying and standardizing operations, store owners can focus on growing their business."

Kevin Patel, Vice President of Product for BottlePos commented, "BottlePos was created by merchants, for merchants. So, it goes without saying that they are the foundation of our success. This is why we are thrilled to partner with International Bancard to continue enhancing the experience of our valued merchants, and to drive our growth in the US market. We're impressed with both International Bancard's technology and its people. We were able to integrate to their proprietary technology, PassportConnect in only a few days and IB was incredibly responsive and supportive throughout the entire process. What's equally impressive is that at International Bancard you deal with real people. We love that we have continuing engagement with decision-makers and the entire IB team is truly focused on our mutual success."

International Bancard, is a Detroit-based FINTECH company providing payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Associations and Independent Sales Partners (ISPs) throughout North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do. We build relationships for life.

BottlePos is a software and technology company launched by liquor store owners to tackle the day-to-day challenges of running their stores. BottlePos is designed to be smart and simple, concentrating on working on the functionalities that really make a difference. We pay attention to the small details, making life easier for staff and business owners. BottlePos is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

