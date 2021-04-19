Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported first quarter earnings results with highlights as follows:

First quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $4.1 million or $0.71 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $2.4 million or $0.40 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total loans increased $65.9 million to $946.5 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $880.6 million at March 31, 2020.

The Bank originated 347 Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling $25.8 million, during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Bank recognized $999,000 in PPP loan fee income during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Core deposits were $1.3 billion or 97.89% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to $961.2 million or 97.69% of total deposits at March 31, 2020.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in first quarter net earnings to a decrease in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by a decrease in net interest income and an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $11.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $328,000 decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $226,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $131,000 decrease in interest income on interest bearing cash and federal funds sold resulting from the 1.50% reduction in the Fed Funds rate in March 2020, and a $147,000 reduction in U.S. Government sponsored enterprise securities income due to volume and rate reductions. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $9.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was a credit of $455,000, compared to an expense of $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a decrease in reserves on loans with payment modifications made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in reserves due to generally flat volumes of loans in the general reserve pools. At March 31, 2021, the balance of loans with existing modifications as a result of COVID-19 was $1.9 million, of which $602,000 represents the balance of loans under the terms of a first modification and $1.3 million represents the balance of outstanding loans under the terms of a second or third modification. The Company continues to track all loans that are currently modified or have been modified under COVID-19. At March 31, 2021, the balance for all loans that are currently modified or previously modified but have returned to their original terms was $114.8 million. The loan balances associated with COVID-19 related modifications have been grouped into their own pool within the Company's Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL") model as they have a higher likelihood of risk, and a higher reserve rate has been applied to that pool. Of all loans modified as a result of COVID-19, $113.0 million have returned to their original terms; however, the effects of stimulus in the current environment are still unknown, and additional losses may be present in loans that are currently modified and/or loans that were once modified. At December 31, 2020, the balance for all loans that were then currently modified or previously modified but returned to their original terms was $119.6 million.

Non-interest income was $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $4.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $548,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to an increased mortgage loan volume and a $466,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals, which were partially offset by a $163,000 decrease in service charges and fees.

Non-interest expense was $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $422,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $459,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to increases in insurance costs and incentive compensation.

Income tax expense was $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $467,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The effective tax rate was 20.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 16.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Total assets were $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Available for sale securities were $325.5 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $245.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $946.5 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $948.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

Non-performing assets were $3.7 million or 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.9 million or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets include $3.4 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $150,000 in other loans, and $128,000 in other real estate owned at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.5 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $226,000 in other loans, and $128,000 in other real estate owned at December 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2021 was $9.5 million or 1.01% of total loans, compared to $9.9 million or 1.04% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $28.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $31.9 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $26.2 million at December 31, 2020. Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Shareholders' equity was $140.0 million, or 9.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, compared to $139.9 million, or 9.89% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.

Peoples Bank currently operates 18 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Mecklenburg Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,2021 December 31,2020 March 31,2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 43,726 $ 42,737 $ 46,164 Interest-bearing deposits 165,311 118,843 20,705 Federal funds sold - - 36,650 Cash and cash equivalents 209,037 161,580 103,519 Investment securities available for sale 325,517 245,249 201,514 Other investments 3,791 4,155 7,229 Total securities 329,308 249,404 208,743 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,236 9,139 6,149 Loans 946,497 948,639 880,564 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,532) (9,908 ) (8,112 ) Net loans 936,965 938,731 872,452 Premises and equipment, net 18,184 18,600 18,370 Cash surrender value of life insurance 17,065 16,968 16,414 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 21,411 20,433 19,180 Total assets $ 1,536,206 $ 1,414,855 $ 1,244,827 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 524,176 $ 456,980 $ 349,513 Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings 701,798 657,834 535,366 Time, $250,000 or more 28,109 25,771 22,725 Other time 80,382 80,501 76,354 Total deposits 1,334,465 1,221,086 983,958 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 31,916 26,201 28,535 FHLB borrowings - - 70,000 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,464 15,464 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,332 12,205 13,014 Total liabilities 1,395,177 1,274,956 1,110,971 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,789,166 shares 3/31/21, 5,787,504 shares 12/31/20 and 3/31/20 56,910 56,871 56,871 Retained earnings 80,819 77,628 71,251 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,300 5,400 5,734 Total shareholders' equity 140,029 139,899 133,856 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,535,206 $ 1,414,855 $ 1,244,827

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,664 $ 10,680 Interest on due from banks 35 43 Interest on federal funds sold - 123 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 538 685 State and political subdivisions 639 641 Other 46 78 Total interest income 11,922 12,250 INTEREST EXPENSE: NOW, MMDA & savings deposits 497 525 Time deposits 212 277 FHLB borrowings - 64 Junior subordinated debentures 71 130 Other 35 45 Total interest expense 815 1,041 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,107 11,209 PROVISION FOR (REDUCTION OF PROVISION FOR) LOAN LOSSES (455) 1,521 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,562 9,688 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 926 1,108 Other service charges and fees 212 193 Mortgage banking income 870 322 Insurance and brokerage commissions 260 242 Appraisal management fee income 1,816 1,350 Miscellaneous 1,789 1,380 Total non-interest income 5,873 4,595 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,183 5,724 Occupancy 1,953 1,921 Appraisal management fee expense 1,456 1,034 Other 2,676 2,770 Total non-interest expense 12,268 11,449 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,167 2,834 INCOME TAXES 1,046 467 NET EARNINGS $ 4,121 $ 2,367 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.71 $ 0.40 Diluted net earnings $ 0.71 $ 0.40 Cash dividends $ 0.16 $ 0.30 Book value $ 24.19 $ 23.13

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 264,942 $ 188,870 $ 200,821 Loans 947,205 861,634 935,970 Earning assets 1,376,195 1,103,948 1,271,765 Assets 1,459,461 1,196,938 1,365,642 Deposits 1,268,790 973,285 1,115,019 Shareholders' equity 139,366 134,186 141,287 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.31% 4.14% 3.52% Return on average assets 1.15% 0.80% 0.83% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.99% 7.09% 8.04% Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 9.55% 11.21% 9.89% ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 9,908 $ 6,680 $ 6,680 Provision for loan losses (455) 1,521 4,259 Charge-offs (85) (210 ) (1,414 ) Recoveries 164 121 383 Balance, end of period $ 9,532 $ 8,112 $ 9,908

March 31,2021 March 31,2020 December 31,2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,566 $ 3,966 $ 3,758 90 days past due and still accruing - 34 - Other real estate owned 128 - 128 Total non-performing assets $ 3,694 $ 4,000 $ 3,886 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24% 0.32% 0.27% Loans modifications related to COVID-19 $ 1,857% $ 57,366% $ 18,246% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 258.04% 202.80% 254.97% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.01% 0.92% 1.04% Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.10% 0.92% 1.14% LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of loans by risk grade Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.67% 1.08% 1.18% Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 19.43% 23.89% 20.45% Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 67.88% 62.73% 65.70% Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 9.01% 10.06% 9.75% Risk Grade 5 (watch) 2.28% 1.41% 2.20% Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.73% 0.83% 0.72% Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

At March 31, 2021, including non-accrual loans, there were four relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $10.2 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

