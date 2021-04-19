Cenfura's Nigerian subsidiary will provide 24/7 renewable energy in Nigeria and provide a bridge to the digital economy for efficient payments

Cenfura Ltd. is delighted to announce a new subsidiary with local partners in Nigeria to provide needed 24/7 Green Power to communities and businesses.

CEO, Nello Cafcules meets with our local Nigerian partners, Taiwo Sanusi and Habib Ali (Photo: Business Wire)

Cenfura's focus in Nigeria will be twofold firstly, providing renewable energy to residential communities and businesses in a sustainable and economically viable manner, and secondly, providing an integrated digital platform for billing and payments.

The Cenfura team is very excited to work with our partners at Cenfura Nigeria Ltd to deliver blockchain based renewable energy solutions throughout Nigeria.

Pasi Nieminen, Founder and Chairman, said, "A new subsidiary in Nigeria allows us to not only grow our business, but also provide an excellent service to the Nigerian people in the energy and Fintech areas. We look forward to growing together with them.

About Cenfura

Cenfura is a Smart Energy Services company developing and operating renewable energy assets globally. We deploy distributed energy grids with dynamic load handling systems powered by AI to dramatically increase efficiency over traditional renewable energy providers. Our solutions can be islanded and incorporate automated storage to allow deployment in regions where primary grid instability is a serious problem and can cause significant disruptions. Cenfura's mission is to accelerate the adoption of fully distributed renewable energy across the globe.

We stand at the intersection of several important sectors Renewable Energy, Regulatory Technology, and Fintech. Cenfura incorporates all three elements to deliver holistic solutions to our end users. We can provide scalable solutions to communities, industrial consumers, farming, mining, and government entities.

