Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - Liquid Avatar Technologies' (CSE: LQID) (OTCBB: TRWRF) (FSE: 4T51) CEO, David Lucatch is interviewed by Ashton Addison of InvestmentPitch Media.

Liquid Avatar Technologies is a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North, the company focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Liquid Avatar" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpm2Trxumh0

The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

KABN North America has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.liquidavatar.com, contact David Lucatch, CEO, at 647-725-7742 Ext. 70, or email ir@liquidavatar.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80803