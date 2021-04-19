Cambridge Global: Adam Knych on How to Project Confidence in Public Speaking

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Confidence is one of those things that everyone wants, but not everyone knows how to get. Many successful people are confident, but what really sets them apart is the way they project their confidence.

If you're looking for a career where you have to speak in front of a large audience, having confidence is crucial for your performance and can help elevate your public speaking abilities. Ninety-eight percent of workers say they perform better when they feel confident, and projecting that confidence is a way to stand out and leave your audience knowing that they took away great information from you.

"When you feel confident, you're able to show that with the way you walk, talk, and interact with your audience during a presentation or while public speaking," said FinalBossTV.

Long-time gaming streamer, FinalBossTV, also known as Adam Knych, shares five ways to project confidence in any room you go in:

Take advantage of what makes you different

Everyone brings something different to the workplace, and an individual's uniqueness is one of the reasons they do the job so well. The first step is realizing and accepting your differences and taking advantage of it. Building confidence in what makes you unique can help with that, and once you're confident in your special qualities, you can use them to your advantage and stand out.

"It's important to embrace your differences. If you want to stand out in a room, why not use your unique qualities that no one else has but you to your advantage?" FinalBossTV said.

Be passionate

Showing passion for something you're presenting is one of the easiest and most effective ways to project confidence in your subject matter. If you're presenting on something, you've probably spent a good amount of time doing research, analyzing your topic and putting together a strong presentation.

"The passion you have for something shows up so clearly in front of an audience, so I think it's important to always be passionate about everything you do," Adam Knychsaid.

You can be as prepared as possible, but the thing your audience will remember about your presentation is how passionate you were. Did you look excited to be talking about your topic? Did you have enthusiasm in your voice? Your audience will most likely take note of how you present your topic and how much passion you put in it.

Know your stuff

"Being confident about something you're not familiar with can be hard. Learn by doing and practicing over and over, so you're able to build that confidence in what you're doing," Adam Knych said.

Repetition is important. If you're able to practice doing something repeatedly, you're growing your confidence in your ability to perform. Practice your presentation and any demonstrations, activities, etc. that you may want to include as well. Once you build confidence in what you're doing, you can project that confidence in your presentation.

Be aware of your limits

When you're public speaking, it's important to know your limits. Don't overspeak on a topic, especially if you don't know it well. It can be easy to be insecure about a presentation or speech and overspeak or over explain, hoping that a few things you say in the bunch will be right and make sense. It can do the opposite and make it seem like you don't know what you're talking about.

"Knowing your limits and how far to go with a topic can be the difference between sounding confident and well-rehearsed versus overspeaking and ranting about something that sounds like you don't know well," Adam Knych said.

Read the room

"Reading the room is so important for projecting confidence. You have to know what your audience is thinking and feeling, so you know how to project yourself in front of them," Adam Knych said.

Take notice of your audience. Take notice of how they receive your topic, jokes, research, opinion, etc. Being able to read your audience and act accordingly will make the difference in a good, well-rehearsed speech and a great, interactive one.

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641070/Adam-Knych-on-How-to-Project-Confidence-in-Public-Speaking