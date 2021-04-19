Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2021 | 15:41
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hemnet AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (56/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Hemnet AB, company registration number
559088-4440, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that
Hemnet AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
and that the company meets the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is
expected to be April 27, 2021. 

The company has 101,131,478 shares as per today's date.

Short Name:               HEM           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 101,131,478       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0015671995      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             223061         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Large cap        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   35 Real Estate 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.