Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hemnet AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (56/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Hemnet AB, company registration number 559088-4440, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Hemnet AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company meets the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be April 27, 2021. The company has 101,131,478 shares as per today's date. Short Name: HEM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 101,131,478 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015671995 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 223061 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB