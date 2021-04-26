Anzeige
Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hemnet Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (60/21)

On request of Hemnet Group AB, company registration number 559088-4440, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from April 27, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 101,131,478 shares.



Short Name:               HEM           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 101,131,478       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0015671995      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             223061         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Large cap        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   35 Real Estate 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate
-----------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis April 27 up to and including April 29,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information, see pages 24-26 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
