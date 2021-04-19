Spring Window Fashions: Better Fabrics for a Better World: Graber Introduces New Solar and Roller Shade Fabrics for Sustainable Style and Healthier Homes

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Solar and roller shades have always offered consumers a stylish and contemporary solution to home privacy and light control. As more consumers seek products that support a healthier planet and home environment, Graber has expanded its solar and roller shade options to include an extensive selection of new textiles that are smart not only in style but in eco and family-friendly features. The collections include Eco-Performance fabrics for solar shades that meet green standards for indoor air quality, as well as a wide selection of on-trend roller shade fabrics that are low VOC and free of harmful chemicals. Solar shades are a great solution for spaces where both cutting glare and preserving views is ideal. With this addition, Graber now offers over 500 solar and roller fabric options, providing a wide choice of styles for any home décor.

New Eco-Performance solar shade collections

The solar shade fabrics in Graber's new Eco-Friendly Line are designed to help reduce a home's carbon footprint, with each fabric meeting one or more of the following criteria:

Created from 100% recycled PET material

Removes an average of five plastic bottles from the ocean per shade

Includes recycled material

Recyclable after use

PVC free and Cradle to Cradle Certified

GREENGUARD Gold Certified, passing rigorous testing for thousands of chemicals

In addition, the new Healthy Home Line includes solar fabrics that meet one or more of the following criteria for healthier indoor air quality:

Antimicrobial and antifungal

PVC free

GREENGUARD Gold Certified, passing rigorous testing for thousands of chemicals

Standard 100 OEKO-TEX® certified for low-VOC emission levels

Expanded roller shade offerings

Graber has also expanded its roller shade styles, resulting in its largest collection ever offered, including a wide selection of exclusive designer fabrics. A new flat valance offers a clean, modern profile that lends itself to the sleek styling of the shades. All fabrics are curated by décor industry experts with an eye to offering choices for every design style.

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Scalici / Grace Farley

212-980-9194 / 212-284-9938

jscalici@mower.com / gfarley@mower.com

SOURCE: Spring Window Fashions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641075/Better-Fabrics-for-a-Better-World-Graber-Introduces-New-Solar-and-Roller-Shade-Fabrics-for-Sustainable-Style-and-Healthier-Homes