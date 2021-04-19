Future Market Insights: Grape Skin Extract Sales to Grow at 5% CAGR to reach US$ 128.1 Bn by 2021-End: FMI

Rising demand for cleaner ingredients and organic products within skincare and medical industry is accelerating the sales of grape skin extract products.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Increasing consumption of grape skin extract products due to the rising demand for nutritive supplement within pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry is creating new growth prospects, evaluates the ESOMAR-certified consulting firm, Future Market Insights. Increasing applications in cosmetic and skincare products is accelerating the sales of grape skin extracts.

According to the report, owing to the nutritional properties such as improving skin elasticity, nutritious dietary supplements, and a few others, application within pharmaceutical sector is improving.

Rising incidence of chronic ailments such as diabetes and venous insufficiency has caused consumer interests towards ingredients derived from natural sources to spike. This has in turn improved the demand for grape skin extract in the pharmaceutical industry. Numerous R&D activities are being conductred to discover the suitable ingredients for various medical supplements and composition is furthering the growth.

"Leading market players are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop supplements and products to cater the demand from cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry, widening their growth prospects," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

France is expected to be a lucrative market through 2021

Application within food and beverages is anticipated to be dominant through 2021

United States is estimated to lead the market with 88.8% sales in North America

Red Grapes to account for 85.5% of market share in 2021

Brazil to emerge as a potential market on the back of recovery in healthcare sector

India is expected to hold over 4.37% market share in 2021

Growing preference of vegan food products to boost the grape skin extract demand in Australia

Cosmetics and personal care industry is expected to be the lucrative segment during forecast period

Prominent Drivers

Increasing demand for healthier food products and preference for organic food is boosting the demand of grape skin extract

Extensive use of grape skin extract in bakery, confectionary and other food & beverages application is fuelling the growth

Higher demand from the personal care and cosmetics industry is also a key driver for grape skin extract market growth

Penetration of e-commerce websites are enabling the growth of market through 2031

Key Restraints

Increasing side effects such as high blood pressure with the consumption of grape skin extract supplements is likely to hamper the growth

Competitive Landscape

FMI has profiled some of the prominent players operating in global grape skin extract market includes Keller Juices S.R.L, GRAP'SUD, Plamed Green Science Group, Nans Product, NFC Industry Co. Limited, Nutra Food Ingredients, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, Alpspure Life Sciences Private Ltd., Natacgroup, Panteley Toshev Ltd., Vital Herbs, and Parchem Trading Ltd. among others.

In 2020, health and wellness powerhouse Swisse announced the launch of products containing upcycled grape seed extract to roll out dietary supplements and skincare products containing extracts from Australia's wine producing industry.

Also, in February 2020, HumanN announced the launch of SuperGrapes Chews, the first and only chew with unique grape seed extract for blood pressure and energy support.

More Insights on FMI's Grape skin extracts Market

Future Market Insights presents a detailed segmentation on global grape skin extracts market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and challenges, the market is segmented on the basis of nature (organic and conventional), product (red grapes and white grapes), end-use application (cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, modern trade, health & pharmacy stores and others) across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Australia and MEA).

