Today, Fingernails2Go, the leader in creative nail art, announced its new U.S. distribution partnership with Salon Services. The new distributor, based in Seattle, has a strong presence on the West Coast, providing great coverage for consumers wanting to have access to exclusive designs and technology. The beauty industry has taken notice of these innovative and artistic products from Fingernails2Go.com.

"Fingernails2Go, together with our partners HP and NewVision combine technology and fashion," said Michael O'Hara, COO of Fingernails2Go. "We have been integral in revolutionizing advanced printing technologies for the nail art industry market. Countertop and kiosk machines are capable of printing intricate patterns in seconds, which makes the experience of beautiful nails fast and fun. Our products are of the highest quality and fun to use, delivering complex nail art for a special, customized experience." The companies anticipate strong interest in the new offerings as pandemic restrictions ease and people can return to in-person shopping and salons.

Fingernails2Go printers feature the ability to print nail art images, patterns or photos onto a customer's natural nail or onto press-on nails for later application. The company rolled out its famous kiosk for mall concourses and retail areas with substantial foot traffic. Michael added, "We have recently released our Countertop Nail Art Printer, which is a condensed version of the kiosk. It is perfect for salon environments as an add-on purchase or to draw in customers for an initial visit or special offer for retail locations looking to increase a customer base."

Fingernails2Go is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where it manufactures digital nail art printers. The custom printers leverage HP print technology and utilize FDA and EU cosmetic-regulatory compliant inks. A tablet is provided so customers can select a design from the extensive nail art library or use the intuitive Fingernails2Go App on their phone to upload any image. Designs can range from pictures of loved ones and friends, or patterns to complement a favorite outfit or event theme.

Salon Services has a presence with locations in 9 states with a variety of physical stores. These venues are ideal for demonstrating Fingernails2Go products. It has a superb distribution network with salons all over the U.S. Fingernails2Go are proud to announce Salon Services as a FN2G Distributor. Fingernails2Go nail art is the most perfect accessory for fashionistas. Nail art has been one of the most expressive ways to stand out and make a statement. The company was founded in 1980 and has grown steadily since, earning numerous industry awards along the way.

Fingernails2Go has plenty of room to grow. Nail care is a multi-billion-dollar industry, with ReportLinker projecting the worldwide nail care market to top $6 billion by 2027. Nail polish represents a further $7.5 billion in revenue. The U.S. Market, where Fingernails2Go is particularly active, is estimated at $2.7 billion.

