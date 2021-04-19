The "United Kingdom: Wooden Furniture Except Bedrooms, Living Rooms or Living Rooms and Offices 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will register an average annual evolution (AAGR%) of 3.24% in the 2020-2024 period

Driven by increasing demand for imported products;

Demand for imported products will grow 19.1 times faster than the demand for domestic products;

The domestic market will absorb with 15.61 less percentages of production compared to the historical period.

Supply

In the historical period, the evolution of production had, a downward trend, recording an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of -5.66%. In this timeframe 83% of the production went to the domestic market. Calculating the cumulative contribution of the sources of influence on the evolution of the whole period, the publisher identified that the production destined for the domestic market had a cumulative negative contribution of -35.03pp.

Referring further to the historical period but to the second destination market of production, the non-domestic market, the publisher identified that exports had an upward evolution registering an average annual growth rate (AAGR%) of 8.29%. In order to understand the evolution of exports, it is necessary to analyze the concentration of exports at the level of destination markets, more precisely at the level of the first 10 destination markets because they sum up on average 5.54 of the total exports.

Estimating the offer for the period 2020-2024 was made with the help of historical data from the period 2014-2019. The data obtained are the result of linear log-log models, which allowed the approximation of the evolution of supply and demand in the domestic and non-domestic market for the period. 2014-2024. In the central scenario the publisher anticipates an average annual evolution (AAGR%) for the entire period of 0.94%. In addition to the data from the historical period, the publisher anticipates that the domestic market will have an absolute cumulative contribution of -1.85pp.

Demand

In the historical period, consumption had an upward trend recording an average annual growth rate (AAGR%) of 0.12%. During this period, the demand was met on average, in proportion of 59% by import products. Analyzing the structure of demand, the publisher identified that demand for domestic products contributed with -17.28pp to the cumulative evolution of the demand for the whole period.

Referring further to the historical period but to the second market of origin of products, imported products, the publisher identified that imports had an upward evolution registering an average annual growth rate (AAGR%) of 6.61%. Among the most important countries from which the supply is made the publisher finds AL, AR, BA AE, AF, AM, AT, AU, AZ, BD.

Estimation of demand for the period 2020-2024 was made with the help of historical data from the period 2014-2019. In the central scenario the publisher anticipates an average annual evolution (AAGR%) for the entire period of 3.24%. In addition to the data from the historical period, the publisher anticipates that the domestic market will have an absolute cumulative contribution of -1.62pp.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Summary

Key Statistics

Key Evolutions

1. Supply

1.1 Historical Period 2014-2019

Production

Exports

In International Context

1.2 Forecast Period 2020-2024

Production

Exports

2. Demand

2.1 Historical Period 2014-2019

Consumption

On Regional Level

Imports

In International Context

2.2 Forecast Period 2020-2024

Consumption

Imports

3. Price

3.1 Historical Period 2014-2019

On Supply Side

On Demand Side

In International Context

3.2 Forecast Period 2020-2024

On Supply Side

On Demand Side

4. Appendix

