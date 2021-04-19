DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Supervisory Board change

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that today Ms. Khanyisile Kweyama tendered her resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company with immediate effect.

Khanyisile has been a member of the Supervisory Board since early 2018 and has resigned in order to pursue a business opportunity which may conflict with her role at the Company.

Moira Moses, chairperson of Steinhoff, commented "On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to thank Khanyisile for her service to the Company and we wish her well in her future endeavours."

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.



Stellenbosch, 19 April 2021