DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Supervisory Board change
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that today Ms. Khanyisile Kweyama tendered her resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company with immediate effect.
Khanyisile has been a member of the Supervisory Board since early 2018 and has resigned in order to pursue a business opportunity which may conflict with her role at the Company.
Moira Moses, chairperson of Steinhoff, commented "On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to thank Khanyisile for her service to the Company and we wish her well in her future endeavours."
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
19.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1186314
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1186314 19.04.2021