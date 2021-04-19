Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that work is currently underway on both of the company's 100% owned Abitibi greenstone belt assets. For the recently acquired Panache Property (see news release: https://bit.ly/3mZlLQv), Snowy Owl has retained Geologica Groupe Conseil of Val d'Or, Quebec, to perform a geoscientific compilation of the property consisting of the geology, geophysics, geochemistry, and historical exploration data, with the goal of generating exploration targets for boots on the ground this summer.

"The Panache Property is surrounded by Osisko and Bonterra projects, contains greenstone rocks and geological structures which may represent exploration targets," (See Figures 1 and 2), states Raymond Wladichuk, CEO of Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Simultaneously, to aid in the production of 2021 exploration targets on the Golden Eagle property (see news release: https://bit.ly/32nT1Yt), Snowy Owl has engaged Joël Simard, a consulting geophysicist, who has been re-processing and performing in-depth analysis of the results of the Company's high-definition heliborne magnetic survey completed in 2020. Details of the 2020 exploration program can be found in the below news release link: https://bit.ly/3ak6Qv6.

The objective of the in-depth analysis is to define prospective areas of interest by three-dimensionally delineating and characterizing magnetic anomalies and possible structures to define exploration targets to ground-truth, sample, and map for the 2021 exploration program. The company looks forward to the results of this analysis.

"We are very confident in the technical team we have started to assemble, their experience in the Quebec mining world will be vital in Snowy's growth and success," states David Patterson, Chairman of Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Geologica has more than 33 years of expertise in Canadian and International exploration and comprises a highly qualified technical team. Their expertise includes more than 500 precious, base metals, diamonds, rare earth elements and industrial minerals for junior and significant company clients.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., CEO of Snowy Owl, and a "Qualified Person" for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Panache Property, which consists of 12 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 678 hectares, and the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com/

Figure 1 - Panache Property Area Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/80845_figure1.jpg





Figure 2 - Panache Geologica



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7300/80845_figure2.jpg

