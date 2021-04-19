KAZIA THERAPEUTICS

Kazia announced that it is expanding its pipeline to include EVT801, a novel small molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3. The drug is being licensed from Evotec for €1m upfront, €308m in milestones and tiered single-digit royalties. EVT801 was developed as part of a collaboration between Evotec and Sanofi. Kazia will be responsible for development, but will collaborate with and have access to Evotec resources to support development. The product is currently in preclinical development, but Kazia believes it can launch a Phase I study before the end of CY21.

