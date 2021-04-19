Integral Use in Fabrication of Silicon Semiconductors for Next-gen Electronics Extends Plentiful Growth Opportunities for CMP Slurry Market, Valuation predicted to Exceed US$ 2.4 BN by 2030 - TMR

-Characteristic of enabling technology to support frameworks for design innovations of semiconductor chips pinpoints handsome growth.

-Newly discovered application in the manufacture of ICs to widen scope of growth.

ALBANY, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CMP Slurry Market - Overview

From their earliest recorded use for polishing lenses, the natural transfer of technology to semiconductor polishing slurries in the early 1980s is a wonder. Primarily, the reason was the need to planarize the next-generation IC devices used then, in a way that was more reliable and reproducible than what the existing technology available at that time allowed. While, the application of slurry in semiconductor technology was a leap, the slurry composition remained unchanged from the one that was used in polishing of lenses.

However, as semiconductor based electronic devices became more complex, the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) defects manifested as limited yields. This resulted in more attention on finer details of CMP, with the slurry in particular attracting research for scope of innovation and improvements. With the keen interest of researchers, electronic design experts, and some scientific communities in CMP slurry that closely influences the lucrative electronics industry, CMP slurry, today, is a billion-dollar business segment. With prospects of continued notable growth, the CMP slurry market is predicted to chart an impressive curve in the near-term as well. This validates the growth of CMP slurry market at a projected ~7% CAGR from 2020 - 2030.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36632

CMP Slurry Market - Key Findings of the Report

Characteristic of Serving as Enabling Technology manifests as Solid Growth

In the semiconductor industry, cost reduction and scaling of semiconductor chips have continued to drive the need for novel designs, technologies, and device architectures such as 3D FinFets and 3D NAND wherein CMP plays a key role to facilitate these frameworks. So much so, CMP is considered enabling technology in the manufacturing of integrated circuits (IC).

Interestingly, CMP is a unique technology that enables chips manufacturers to undertake some most complex and critical patterning steps. With such virtues, CMP has revolutionized manufacturing and processing of high-technology semiconductors. This translates into handsome growth for the CMP slurry market.

Explore 190 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the CMP Slurry Market (Product Type: Aluminum Oxide, Ceramic, Cerium Oxide, Silica, and Others; and Application: Silicon Wafers, Optical Substrates, Disk-drive Components, and Other Microelectronic Surfaces) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cmp-slurry-market.html

Booming Semiconductor Industry continues to open lucrative Growth Opportunities

With the ever-increasing demand for consumer electronics that rely heavily on semiconductor chips, wherein logic board and memory chip categories have witnessed tremendous success, consequently, CMP slurries have witnessed an explosion of application.

Besides this, for design and product innovations, manufacturers of semiconductor chips are adopting state-of-the-art AI and ML technologies. Big data and cloud computing now extensively used at several stages of manufacturing in the semiconductor industry. The use of next-generation technologies has favored the manufacture of avant-garde semiconductors for electronics, including servers, automotive components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics. Taking a cue from this, CMP slurry manufacturers are considering to adopt next-generation technologies for design and product innovation. Thus, the CMP slurry market is likely to witness gains.

Analyze global CMP slurry market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

CMP Slurry Market - Growth Drivers

Integral use of CMP in the fabrication of silicon semiconductors to attain desired planarity of substrates principal to the growth of CMP slurry market.

Rising adoption of CMP in the manufacture of integrated circuits (ICs) creating growth avenues for CMP slurry market.

CMP Slurry Market - Key Players

3M

BASF

DONGJIN SEMICHEM CO LTD.

Evonik

FujiFilm

Hitachi Chemical

Samsung SDI

Applied Materials

Cabot Corporation

Dow Chemicals

Fujimi Corporation

KCTech

Soulbrain Co. Ltd.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=36632

Expansion Activities and Smooth Investment Flow to Fuel Growth

Escalating investments by many firms and conglomerates into the isothermal bags & containers market will invite extensive growth opportunities. Furthermore, expansion activities and ideal business strategies by the players in the isothermal bags & containers market will bring immense growth prospects.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Electronics and Semiconductors Industry:

NFC Chips Market - The global NFC chips market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global NFC chips market.

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market - The global NVDIMM market is likely to represent a lucrative playing field for new entrants in the coming years, due to the high value of the market as an ancillary of the booming computing sector. The widespread vendor base of established companies is likely to enable a steady share nevertheless.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/cmp-slurry-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg